Gary Buchanan represents Montana values

Helena is my home. I am supporting Gary Buchanan who is running as an independent for U.S. Congress. I’ve known Gary and his family for 40-plus years and he has been an independent that entire time. He is a quality person of integrity, intelligence and common sense. He is respectful of others. He has an impressive amount of experience in business and in government, serving both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Gary will work to protect and strengthen our democracy and keep our country free.

He values the rights and freedoms I value most: a clean and healthy environment, affordable housing, safe streets, the availability of quality public education, the right to privacy and reproductive choice, and access to competent mental and physical health care for all Montanans from every walk of life. Last but never least, Gary values public lands and understands the importance of them in our Montana way of life.

Gary makes me proud to be a Montanan. Whether you vote by mail in or at the ballot box, join me in voting for Gary to represent Montana in the U.S. Congress!

Sandi Ashley,

Helena