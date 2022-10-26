 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan offers a real and positive choice

Montanans are famously independent-minded people! Now the people of Montana's new Eastern Congressional District have an opportunity to replace their ineffective representative in Congress with an independent problem-solver who has a life long record of successfully working with others to get things done. Independent candidate for Congress Gary Buchanan is the MAN! He offers a real and positive choice to central and eastern Montana. Here's a rare opportunity to elect a congressman for an effective voice!

Marilyn Greely,

Helena

