Gary Buchanan offers a real and positive choice

Montanans are famously independent-minded people! Now the people of Montana's new Eastern Congressional District have an opportunity to replace their ineffective representative in Congress with an independent problem-solver who has a life long record of successfully working with others to get things done. Independent candidate for Congress Gary Buchanan is the MAN! He offers a real and positive choice to central and eastern Montana. Here's a rare opportunity to elect a congressman for an effective voice!
Marilyn Greely,
Helena