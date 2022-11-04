Gary Buchanan listens

When I met Gary Buchanan, we spoke about various topics and when I introduced a subject that he hadn’t studied, he informed me that he would look into it. This convinces me that he has an open attitude about issues, is seriously committed to work hard, and to represent Montana with energy - the like we haven’t seen in awhile.

Mr. Buchanan has identified that the political parties are gridlocked; consequently, government is not working as effectively as we expect. Instead of doing what most of us do, he took the initiative to start a grassroots campaign to announce “there is another way” — the way of an Independent. He has given me hope that I will have a representative in Washington who provides leadership, resolutions, and faith again in America. Gary Buchanan thinks, studies, listens, and acts. We are all lucky that he stepped up to bat.