Gary Buchanan is the right person for the job and times

Eastern Montana needs to send an independent to Congress. Our current representative, Matt Rosendale, is running off the rails. His vote against honoring the Capitol police who risked their lives to save his life was ungrateful and mean-spirited. His votes against veterans are incomprehensible. His willingness to align himself with extreme factions of his party are making our current polarization worse, not better. Gary Buchanan, as an independent, will go to Congress not beholden to either party, freeing him to work with all sides to get things done for our country. He has a proven track record and seasoned judgement. In 1992, Republican Marc Racicot ran against Democrat Dorothy Bradley for governor. Now they agree that Gary Buchanan is the best candidate for our eastern congressional seat. No one district can solve the dysfunction and polarization in Washington, but in Gary Buchanan we have someone who will work to break down polarization, not increase it. Let’s bring Matt Rosendale back home and let’s give Penny Ronning a chance to build up her experience in Montana state politics — vote Buchanan for Congress: the right person for the job and the times.