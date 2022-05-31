 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan is strong, independent candidate

A troubling hallmark of American politics over the past generation is partisan divisiveness. It has both increased in kind and speeded up to the point that we now suffer paralysis by deadlock, systemic shortcomings, or stampedes down ideological paths when one party or another gains momentary edge at either federal, state or local levels of government.

Civility in public discourse started to decay years ago, and it flew completely out of the window during the Trump years. The problem persists. Witness the candidates whose websites and fundraising appeals consist of bombastic and coarse assaults on opponents’ character and party affiliation while proffering no prescriptions for what they’ll do beyond blathering about the hot button cultural issues that ongoingly divide us.

This downward spiral toward democracy’s collapse continuously feeds the forces of tribalism with rancor and venom toward “the other.” Too many politicians happily adapt their ways to this firing squad behavior, but in the long run, it erodes the ability to conduct good government for the people instead of increasingly radicalized tribes.

Somehow there must be ways to break out from this maddening death spiral. Here in Montana, one means of doing so is to elect a strong, independent candidate to the eastern district congressional seat. Gary Buchanan is just such a candidate. He’s been avowedly independent for over four decades, working with both traditional party administrations and proving time and again that focusing on program results transcends any partisan gamesmanship.

All of you who are deeply frustrated by the hyper-partisanship of this era, raise your hand. Now put a pen in that hand and sign one of the petitions circulating to get Gary on the November ballot. We need someone in the eastern district seat who has extensive experience in the ways of good governance, the savvy to work in multi-partisan fashion, and the energy and smarts to get things done.

Robert Kiesling,

Helena

