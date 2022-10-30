 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan is our guy!

Gary Buchanan is the only candidate who can build the necessary coalition of Independents, Republicans and Democrats to defeat Matt Rosendale for this Congressional District.

That coalition has four legs. First, there are Republicans who feel that their party “is not the Republican Party that my parents belonged to.” Second, there are Democrats who understand that a Democrat cannot win the district. A Democrat faces the challenge of overcoming a 63,000-vote deficit based on 2020 voting. Third, there are folks who are repulsed by the Dobbs decision; they are motivated by Gary’s stand for women’s rights. Finally, there are Independents who are fed up with our dysfunctional two-party system.

Gary’s campaign is historic and unique. He earned the right to appear on the ballot by collecting over 15,000 signatures. He’s outraised one of the major party candidates 3 to 1 and he outraised both major parties in the third quarter. He’s not accepted any PAC money. Nearly 2,000 Montanans have contributed to his campaign. And 97% of those funds come from Montanans. He will represent all Montanans without party entanglements that cause grid lock in Washington, D.C.

Dave and Sandi Ashley,

Helena

