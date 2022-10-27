 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Buchanan is a person of integrity and principle

  • 0

I am writing this letter to support Gary Buchanan as a candidate to represent the Eastern Congressional District in Congress. Gary is a person of integrity and principle. He will do an excellent job representing the interests of the citizens of Montana. It is essential that we vote for Gary Buchanan in order to defeat Rosendale. As part of that process, we need Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans to support Buchanan. Every vote that is cast for Penny Ronning is a vote that increases the likelihood that Buchanan will lose the election. For that reason, I encourage Montanans to vote for Gary Buchanan for Congress.

James Molloy,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote for Ingrid Gustafson to protect our constitutional rights; vote against LR-131 to protect women’s rights; vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Study platforms, then decide

Study platforms, then decide

When voting for a legislator, you’re simultaneously supporting that candidate’s political party platform. Your legislator can write bills and …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News