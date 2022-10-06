 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Buchanan cares for Montana and its future

I had the good fortune of working with and for Gary Buchanan in the 1980s when he was appointed by then-Gov. Ted Schwinden to lead the new Department of Commerce. I say with because we were truly a team under Gary’s leadership. He recognized and utilized the skills we each brought to the table. Tourism, small business and local government assistance, infrastructure development, agriculture marketing and more all fell under the umbrella of economic development. No matter our program or “turf” if you will, we were all on Team Montana in Gary’s Commerce Department. If you are as saddened by the divisions and incivility in our politics as I am, vote for the kind of leadership that unites us, not divides us. Vote for Gary Buchanan for Congress. He truly loves Montana and cares about its future.

Norma Tirrell,

Helena

