Galt for compromise

I have known Dave Galt starting when he was a peace officer for MDT working with the trucking industry. Dave is a longtime resident of his district doing significant community service. He is a family oriented person. He has two children. His wife Vicki is a retired special education teacher. Through his work for MDT and as a lobbyist he has a record of collaborating with public employee and teacher unions for work related and retirement issues. Dave is a hardworking, honest and ethical individual. His decisions will not be what politics dictate but what he thinks is right. He will work with compassion to help people. Most importantly, he will work for compromise with the divisive issues facing the Legislature. His constituents in District 41 will do all Montanans a favor in voting for Dave Galt.