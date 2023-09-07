How much of what you believe is actually true?

Think about it this way: a disinformation/misinformation specialist in, say “China,” is capable of using your beliefs against you.

Chinese, Russian and other operatives are known to use artificial intelligence systems to create fake individuals. They use those fake individuals to target you and others who share similar beliefs.

For example, if you believe welfare is being abused by people of color and have indicated such on social media, misinformation/disinformation specialists can reinforce that belief and use it to cause you to believe other ideas …completely false ideas to their benefit.

And, they are very good at what they do.

The amount of false information being promoted this way is overwhelming! What’s worse, it’s extremely difficult to detect when you are being misled.

What can you do? First, recognize that this is going on out there in the real world.

Next, watch for subtle indicators that the source of information isn’t completely comfortable with your language.

You can also search for an individual who has befriended you on the web. If that person has a very limited presence on the web, it’s likely a fake individual.

In a word, remain very suspicious.

Galen McKibben,

Helena