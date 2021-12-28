 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FWP making strides for migration education

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

There’s a lot of passionate debate going on right now about elk and the future of elk management in our state, but there are certain aspects of wildlife management in Montana that everyone can agree on. No matter how you feel about season lengths and population objectives, the efforts by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to help educate the public about big game migration routes should encouraging to everyone who cares about our herds.

Late last year FWP adopted strategies that further clarify how wildlife movement and migration conservation is incorporated into existing conservation efforts. The agency also launched a new web resource that explains the history of the issue, the role of private lands, and the agency’s overall strategy. And the latest issue of Montana Outdoors, a monthly magazine published by FWP, included an outstanding feature, “Moving Right Along,” that should be required reading for anyone interested in this topic.

Sportsmen and women applaud these efforts as evidence of the shared commitment by state officials, private landowners, and everyday Montanans who care about the state’s wildlife resources to find common ground and address challenges faced by various stakeholders. We encourage FWP to continue to advance this good work.

People are also reading…

Scott Laird

Lolo

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The chutzpah of the GOP

The chutzpah of the GOP

An old joke defines chutzpah as the man who kills his parents, then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Turns out…

The power of a renegade

The power of a renegade

So here we are, confronting this reality. Helena attached to a Congressional District comprised otherwise of most of eastern Montana, from Bil…

Stop the sadness

Stop the sadness

In 1918 my grandmother died of the Spanish flu. The COVID of the day. My mom was 5 when her mother passed. Mom grew up in the poverty of the D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News