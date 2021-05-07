Funding bill is dangerous and destructive

Montana House Bill 632 (which was just signed into law) reduces federal stimulus grants to any local government with stricter health regulations than those of the state. In other words, any agency with the intelligence and compassion to follow CDC COVID guidelines will be penalized by a funding decrease.

In signing this bill, Gianforte has chosen to utilize the powers and responsibilities of his office in a dangerous and destructive manner. His actions bring to mind Derek Chauvin; someone who also chose to use the powers and responsibilities of his job in that same way. To make matters even more deplorable, both these men made their choices for the most simple-minded and pathetic of reasons -- “Consequences be damned, I’ll show them who’s boss.”