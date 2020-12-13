 Skip to main content
Fox was right to join election lawsuit
I applaud the courage of Montana Attorney General Tim Fox in joining the Supreme Court suit to overturn the results of the election in those four left-leaning mail-voting states back East. Clearly voting by mail also unfairly skewed the Montana election results to allow a handful of liberals to serve in the legislature during the 2021 session. If the Montana election had been fair -- without mail-in voting -- there would be NO socialists disgracing our Capitol this session. Good on you AG Fox!

Vic Reiman

Helena

letter to the editor icon
