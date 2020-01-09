Tim Fox is running in the Republican primary for governor. I ran against Fox for attorney general in 2012 and lost, but I support him for governor.
Born, raised and educated in Montana, Tim Fox has proven he understands the needs of Montanans at every level. Living his whole life in Montana, he understands the Montana economy, all that is has to offer and where it could use improvements. As attorney general, Fox showed his colors as a pro-life advocate, standing for Second Amendment rights, and against federal overreach.
Vote for Fox in the Republican primary and get an experienced executive, with good judgement, who is familiar with the highest level of our state government.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim Shockley
Former state senator for Montana Senate District 45
Victor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Spending his whole life in Montana is a qualification for holding office? So that means he thinks that the only businesses that make sense in Montana are logging, mining, ranching, farming, and tourism, I suppose. Fox strikes me as the type of person who would never come up with a new idea, like getting high tech firms to come to Montana or taxing hospitals, which are the furthest thing from non-profit businesses that you can find. Montana's economy is not very strong, and rarely is. And I am supposed to get fired up to vote for a guy because of his stance on abortion or guns? Grow up. Does anyone out there really think this dude is going to light a fire under the state economy? Please.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.