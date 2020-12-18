Fox should address show's insult to Montanans

I too am dismayed at Tim Fox’s choice to tarnish his otherwise distinguished two-term record as Montana’s attorney general by joining the Texas lawsuit to overturn the elections in four states because they allowed mail-in balloting. We have had successful mail-in balloting in Montana for years now, with no problems or fraud to speak of, and Gov. Bullock extended it further in light of the pandemic emergency. So why didn’t Attorney General Fox file a lawsuit here as well? Is it an attempt on his part to curry favor with the Trumpist agenda which he thinks might hold favor for his future political endeavors?

AG Fox has distinguished himself in his efforts to combat human trafficking in Montana. So I wonder if while he was wasting his time on the Texas lawsuit, he overlooked the current controversy between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and the new ABC TV drama “Big Sky” which deals with human trafficking. The drama shows white women being trafficked, but totally overlooks the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women here, and the tribe has taken issue with ABC and the errant drama.

Also, the TV show portrays a Montana Highway Patrol officer as a trafficker and murderer, something Fox and his department should find outrageous, demanding a response to defend his officers and Montana from such scurrilous fiction.