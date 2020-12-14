Fox is willing to sacrifice our democracy

Attorney General Tim Fox has decided to waste the time and resources of the state of Montana in an undemocratic, fascistic effort to overthrow the results of a free and fair election that has been upheld and certified by all 50 states.

Despite political differences with the AG never did I think he would stoop to the level of a cynical attempt to override the will of the American people by stealing an election. Now we know perfectly well that Tim Fox does not truly believe that Donald Trump won the presidency. But apparently, he is willing to sacrifice our hard-earned democracy for the chance to be in the good graces of a would-be dictator by placating his psychopathic need to never be a loser. I won! I won! And I’m going to hold my breath until I get my way!

What a shameful episode in our history. Tim Fox had an opportunity to stand up for the American people and democracy. Rather than helping to put an end to this disgraceful charade he is too cowardly to tell the emperor that he has no clothes. But hey, his political future may be ensured. With Rudy currently indisposed there may be an opening in Trumpland for court fool. Yes master, no abasement is beyond me.

John Hoffland

Helena

