Fox is the kind of leader we feel good about

Good leadership can’t be faked. It can’t be bought, and there are different kinds of leadership that aren’t always transferable. My husband and I will be supporting Tim Fox for governor because he’s the kind of leader we feel good about. Tim Fox has been doing a great job as our attorney general. His style is calm, not erratic. His approach to difficult issues is reasoned, not knee-jerk. Tim Fox has Montana roots that are deep and far reaching. I especially like the fact that one of his brothers taught high school. What Tim Fox doesn’t have is half a million dollars to fund his own campaign! Instead, there are just regular people, like me, writing a letter to the local paper, and hoping my neighbors hear. Vote for Tim Fox, a true statesman. Your conscience will thank you!