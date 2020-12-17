 Skip to main content
Fox and Gianforte have sullied Montana's reputation
Fox and Gianforte have sullied Montana's reputation

As was expected and as it should have, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Texas case to overturn election results in four other states Friday night. We could have expected such a gambit from our narcissist little-boy president, and perhaps from Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, himself under investigation for bribery and abuse of office and perhaps looking for a presidential pardon. What we should not have had to expect nor have had happen was Montana’s own attorney general, Tim Fox, and its governor-elect, Congressman Greg Gianforte, joining an amicus brief to SCOTUS supporting such clearly partisan flimflam. As a result, both Fox and Gianforte have sullied the reputation of my state and brought it shame it neither deserves nor should have to live down. Both men tried to rationalize defense of their actions by claiming fairness. What dissimulation and deceit. Both knew better. Both men have taken or will take an oath of office pledging fidelity to the U.S. and state constitutions. Clearly, their fidelity was to neither constitution nor to the people they represent but rather to partisan toadying. We can only hope they will bring greater honor to the state in the future.

Charles Rankin

Helena

