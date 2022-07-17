 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Founders were not referring to AR-15s

  • 0

Thank you Paul Maloy for your excellent article regarding the Second Amendment (IR July 13). You nail the problem! I might add that when the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791 the "arms" our founders were referring to were single shot muzzle loaded arms, loaded with a round ball of lead inserted down the barrel that took over a minute to re-load by an experienced shooter. They could never have imagine the weapons we have today.

Why and how should an AR-15 be considered equal to such weapon, a weapon that can fire more then 30 rounds in less then a minute? Yet we live and many die with the assumption that both arms are equal.

Robert Byrum,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ban assault weapons

Ban assault weapons

So I hear it again..."This is a mental health issue." Duh. Ya think? Who in their right mind would kill multiple children, multiple adults, or…

Where is the fairness?

Where is the fairness?

Think of the relationship you have with your doctor. Maybe a PCP or specialist? Thousands of people have had that relationship ripped away whe…

Clean energy provides security

Clean energy provides security

Prioritizing self-reliance when considering our energy sources is more important than ever. As the war in Ukraine rages on, our stock markets …

Our country is being destroyed

Our country is being destroyed

We are no longer the United States of America! The Supreme Court, with Republican appointees, has made that clear. The court has pitted states…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News