Founders were not referring to AR-15s

Thank you Paul Maloy for your excellent article regarding the Second Amendment (IR July 13). You nail the problem! I might add that when the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791 the "arms" our founders were referring to were single shot muzzle loaded arms, loaded with a round ball of lead inserted down the barrel that took over a minute to re-load by an experienced shooter. They could never have imagine the weapons we have today.
Why and how should an AR-15 be considered equal to such weapon, a weapon that can fire more then 30 rounds in less then a minute? Yet we live and many die with the assumption that both arms are equal.
Robert Byrum,
Helena