The letter titled, “Tester needs to work for MT, not DC” exudes irony.
As the author laments about the intrusion into our personal “freedoms and privacy” with an “expansion of the IRS,” I immediately wondered how many time he has contacted our state legislators regarding the number of bills moving forward that not only intrude on the freedoms and privacy of women and the LGBTQA+ community, but literally strip both groups of many of their rights?
The author’s concern with the loss of privacy and freedom should logically extend beyond an expansion of the IRS. Most people likely favor the idea that all pay their fair share in taxes.
Because really, if you pay your taxes, why are you worried?
John Boughton,
Helena