In my favorite places like the East Pioneers, the Beaverheads and the Tobacco Roots, I’m fond of saying that it’s a lousy day unless you can see 50 miles in every direction.

I’d love to show some of our state lawmakers these views, because many of them are sadly shortsighted, particularly regarding how Montana’s Constitution has protected the health and quality of our public lands.

For over 50 years it has enshrined our right “to a clean and healthful environment.”

The Montana Supreme Court has interpreted this provision to mean that “Our Constitution does not require that dead fish float on the surface of our state’s rivers and streams before its farsighted environmental protections can be invoked.”

In practice, this right has protected our clean water, clean air, and healthy public lands by helping Montana proactively avoid repeating past environmental disasters like the Superfund sites in Libby and Silver Bow Creek and Milltown Dam downstream of Butte.

These disasters were all too common in times past and Montana taxpayers are still paying.

Please stop this foolishness and preserve our Constitution's famous Preamble and Article IX — as famous, in their own way, as our public lands.

O. Alan Weltzien,

Dillon