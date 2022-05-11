 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food insecurity more important than ever

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

So now, we have the Supreme Court, deciding that Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional. It seems conservatives care more about a child in the womb than they do after that child is born. Take our own governor, who’s administration has made it clear they do not plan on submitting a request to receive almost 40 million in federal food assistance, leaving the money on the table and the most vulnerable Montana children without food on their plate.

As food prices continue to rise, fighting food insecurity is more important than ever.

What are Gianforte’s motivations for denying these children access to food? This feels like cruelty for cruelty’s sake.

Janet Andrew,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines should support clean energy

Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively…

Grateful for rescuers

Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold …

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you to the Helena Education Association, the Montanans Organized for Education PAC for endorsing me for the Helena School Board. Your co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News