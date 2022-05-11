Food insecurity more important than ever

So now, we have the Supreme Court, deciding that Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional. It seems conservatives care more about a child in the womb than they do after that child is born. Take our own governor, who’s administration has made it clear they do not plan on submitting a request to receive almost 40 million in federal food assistance, leaving the money on the table and the most vulnerable Montana children without food on their plate.
As food prices continue to rise, fighting food insecurity is more important than ever.
What are Gianforte’s motivations for denying these children access to food? This feels like cruelty for cruelty’s sake.
Janet Andrew,
Helena