Fly the US flag to support health workers

In light of the serious national/international health crisis that we are presently experiencing, please join me in expressing support for our local health care professionals and public health and safety professionals by flying your United States flag.

This gesture will also remind the general public to practice social distancing and limit their exposure to other people. If you think this is a good idea, please ask your family and friends around town to do the same.

Thank you.

Gary Amestoy

Helena

