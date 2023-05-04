After repeatedly postponing the one opportunity that representative and rabbi, Ed Stafman, would have to offer the daily invocation at the Legislature, he was finally given that chance on what turned out to be the last day of this session.

Unfortunately, at the 11th hour, Rep. Stafman was informed that he would not be allowed to deliver a blessing. No specific reason was given for this abrupt about face but it is clear from how the supermajority has acted throughout this shockingly lopsided session, that they believe Montana and the nation are to be held to their Christian values and sensibilities.

All others will be silenced.

It is a sad day for Montana when those who do not conform lockstep with the Christian right are disrespected, dismissed and discounted. Makes me wonder if it was mere coincidence that the Legislature ended abruptly on May 2, with work to be done still left on the table. No need for another invocation. No need to consider allowing Rep. Zephyr to return to the floor of the House.

So many in our fair and dear state have been wringing their hands and wondering how we have moved so far from commonsense values and being The Last Best Place. They wonder what can be done. The answer is simple: Vote! Get involved! Speak truth to power.

The Legislature may be over, but our work has just begun.

Janet Tatz,

Helena