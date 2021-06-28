Fireworks aren't worth the risk

Why do we continue to allow fireworks to be sold to the general public every year?

It’s dangerous and irresponsible given the drought situation that much of the state is in to allow people to have access to fireworks. With the extreme heat predicted this week the danger is exacerbated. I really wish that Montana would stop the practice of selling fireworks to the general public.

It’s not worth the risk of fire. And some people don’t have common sense.

I had to listen to neighbors blowing off fireworks at 2 a.m. this morning. How inconsiderate!

But the real worry is fire danger.

Elizabeth Rivard

Helena

