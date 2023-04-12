The risk of firearm death in Montana is more than two times that risk in California.

How can that be?

The incidence of death by firearms is measured by the number of deaths per 100,000 population and those data are available at the Centers of Disease Control. (See cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/firearm_mortality/firearm.htm).

For nearly three decades, California has pursued increasingly restrictive laws regarding firearms and those laws have resulted in a firearm death rate that is below the national average. In contrast, Montana’s firearm death rate is above the national average (about 12th in the nation).

No single law eliminates all firearm deaths, of course, but the trend is clear.

As specific regulations increase, deaths decrease. States with fewer effective regulations have more firearm deaths. The pertinent laws address waiting periods, concealed carry, age of purchase, assault weapons restrictions, background checks for all firearm purchases, and magazine capacities and take firearms temporarily from those people in crisis (called Red Flag Laws or Extreme Risk Protection Orders).

Montana, of course has resisted many firearm regulations and, in fact, is currently pursuing polices that will undoubtedly promote firearm deaths.

John Mott, MD,

Helena