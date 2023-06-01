Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Montana’s democratic checks and balances form of government is in danger.

We need legislators, Republicans, Democrats and independents, who are knowledgeable enough to know what is and is not constitutional. Ideologically driven politicians don’t know and/or don’t care what the Montana Constitution demands.

In 2021 no less that 18 of the laws passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor were ruled unconstitutional by the Montana Supreme Court.

Guess what? In response, the Legislature began trying to blunt the Supreme Court’s capacity to protect our constitutional rights.

The 2024 election is just about a year and a half away. As voters we must begin now working for political leaders to replace the politicians for whom retaining power is more important than the security of our democracy.

The primaries are just about a year away. It is our job as voters to find new leaders. Leaders who know and value our state constitution.

Start now. Write to the politicians who represent you. Ask for their voting record, and positions on constitutional issues. It’s up to use to hold them responsible. Let’s replace those who fail to answer or show disrespect for our constitution.

It's up to us. The time’s now!

Galen McKibben,

Helena