Federal funds should benefit Main Street

Our state legislators have a responsibility to Montanans to see us through this unprecedented pandemic. The people of Montana are struggling. We have all seen family or friends get sick, lose their jobs, shutter their businesses, and attend school online. The people of Montana need help and the disproved trickle-down solutions simply don't work.

The Legislature has a golden opportunity to prepare Montana for a great comeback. The American Rescue Plan Act directs about $2.7 billion to Montana. The Legislature should use the funds to support Main Street instead of cutting taxes for the wealthiest among us. Legislators must remember that when more of us can afford to spend money in our local communities, our local communities can and will thrive.

With this money, the Legislature could invest in our future by supporting affordable housing, food assistance, child care services, and health care access. This would help our neighbors get back on their feet and allow them to spend more money locally -- which will help Montana businesses grow. Instead of implementing irresponsible tax cuts that will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Montanans, the state should fuel a lasting economic recovery by funding programs that will prepare our communities for a great comeback.

Cormac Gahan

Helena

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0