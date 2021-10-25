 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feaver will work hard for us
0 comments

Feaver will work hard for us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eric Feaver and I go way back. We both came to Helena in the early 1970s after our military service in Vietnam. Eric is a decorated combat medic. He taught my foster daughter at Helena Middle School.

Eric is an outstanding teacher. We served together for years on the Helena CAC and HCC. We cheered our daughters on in age group swimming for the Helena Lions swim team. Eric is a great Montana educator, labor leader, avid runner and trail hiker. Eric is a tireless worker and proven leader. For over 47 years, Eric has lived and worked in Helena, raised his kids and grandchildren in Helena public schools, and fought for working people all across Montana. As our next city commissioner, Eric will work hard for us. His priorities are housing, parks and recreation, police and fire, safe sidewalks and streets, wise growth, transparent and citizen friendly decision making, and fierce defense of our capacity to decide our issues locally. Please give Eric your serious consideration for the Helena City Commission. I voted for Eric Feaver because I think he can help move Helena forward.

Dennis M. Taylor

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

McGee is more than qualified
Letters

McGee is more than qualified

During my time as Helena city attorney, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Troy McGee in his capacity as both Helena…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News