Feaver will work hard for us

Eric is an outstanding teacher. We served together for years on the Helena CAC and HCC. We cheered our daughters on in age group swimming for the Helena Lions swim team. Eric is a great Montana educator, labor leader, avid runner and trail hiker. Eric is a tireless worker and proven leader. For over 47 years, Eric has lived and worked in Helena, raised his kids and grandchildren in Helena public schools, and fought for working people all across Montana. As our next city commissioner, Eric will work hard for us. His priorities are housing, parks and recreation, police and fire, safe sidewalks and streets, wise growth, transparent and citizen friendly decision making, and fierce defense of our capacity to decide our issues locally. Please give Eric your serious consideration for the Helena City Commission. I voted for Eric Feaver because I think he can help move Helena forward.