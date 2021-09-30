Feaver will help move Helena forward

I have great respect for anyone willing to put their name on the ballot, but especially for local offices such as City Commission and School Board. These positions, after all, are closet to the people and the issues run the gamut. Potholes, snow removal, barking dogs and housing, just to name a few. We have an important City Commission election happening and I believe we are fortunate to have a person of the highest caliber running.

Eric Feaver has stepped forward and has been working hard to earn our support. He brings a background well suited to benefit the people of Helena. I know him as a visionary who works well with people, an educator and labor leader and someone who will invest his energy into helping Helena grow in a responsible and community-oriented way. Eric simply knows how to get things done and will do that for the people of Helena.

I’ve known and worked with Eric for many years. He is focused on achieving positive results, he is smart and is always fair and honest. If elected to the City Commission, I know that he will help move Helena forward.

I urge you to join me in voting for Eric Feaver for City Commission.

Mike Cooney

Helena

