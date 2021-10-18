Feaver will get things done for Helena

As we enjoy this beautiful autumn season in Helena, it is a good time to reflect on what we love about the Queen City. One aspect of Helena that I love is the multigenerational friendships we enjoy because so many families chose to live here and raise their families here and those families chose to continue to live and work here, investing time and energy to make Helena a better place. Encouraging that spirit is one of City Commission candidate Eric Feaver's top priorities. Eric has the passion and tenacity to listen and get things done for our community. With his experience in the fields of education and in representing working people he is the perfect candidate for the commission, please join me and my family in voting for Eric Feaver for City Commission.