 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feaver will be valuable to the Helena City Commission
0 comments

Feaver will be valuable to the Helena City Commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I was surprised when Eric Feaver retired from Montana Federation of Public Employees but I was not surprised when he cut his retirement short and filed for a seat on Helena City Commission. I first met Eric in 1974 when he came to teach at Helena Junior High. He served on the Helena Citizens Council in the mid-1970’s and during his ten years at HJH, HMS and Capital High he took on leadership responsibilities in both HEA and MEA. Complicated mergers of MEA, MFT, MPEA and formation of MFPE could not have been accomplished without consensus-building amongst many leaders. Eric’s observation of and participation in Montana legislative sessions since the 1970’s have been remarkable. Eric is a proactive, pragmatic problem-solver whose experience with personnel issues, labor laws and inter-relationships of city, county, state and federal laws will make him a valuable asset to the City Commission. Eric may not have all the answers but I am certain he will have almost all the questions commissioners need to consider in their decision-making processes. Please join me in voting for Eric Feaver.

Sandra Zeiler

Helena

0 comments
0
5
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where is the leadership?
Letters

Where is the leadership?

I’m not quite sure what to make of our governor’s attitude toward Covid-19. He talks about personal responsibility. To me being responsible me…

Who advises Gianforte?
Letters

Who advises Gianforte?

Regarding the IR news story headed, “Gianforte denounces Biden’s vax mandate,” I say this: Biden has the best medical scientists in the world …

Government overreach?
Letters

Government overreach?

The Governor has accused President Biden of government overreach by his requiring vaccination. We are in the middle of a pandemic that is kill…

Thanks to St. Peter's
Letters

Thanks to St. Peter's

I wanted to thank all the staff at St. Peter’s from admissions, ER, ICU, and medical team. The expedited care I received from beginning to end…

Endorsing Steve Allen
Letters

Endorsing Steve Allen

I’m writing to endorse Steve Allen running for Helena city commissioner. He is a man of integrity, conviction and common sense, always working…

Supporting Troy McGee
Letters

Supporting Troy McGee

As I begin to write this letter in support of Troy, many of the adjectives used in prior letters come to mind. All are true. As a member of th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News