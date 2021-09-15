Feaver will be valuable to the Helena City Commission

I was surprised when Eric Feaver retired from Montana Federation of Public Employees but I was not surprised when he cut his retirement short and filed for a seat on Helena City Commission. I first met Eric in 1974 when he came to teach at Helena Junior High. He served on the Helena Citizens Council in the mid-1970’s and during his ten years at HJH, HMS and Capital High he took on leadership responsibilities in both HEA and MEA. Complicated mergers of MEA, MFT, MPEA and formation of MFPE could not have been accomplished without consensus-building amongst many leaders. Eric’s observation of and participation in Montana legislative sessions since the 1970’s have been remarkable. Eric is a proactive, pragmatic problem-solver whose experience with personnel issues, labor laws and inter-relationships of city, county, state and federal laws will make him a valuable asset to the City Commission. Eric may not have all the answers but I am certain he will have almost all the questions commissioners need to consider in their decision-making processes. Please join me in voting for Eric Feaver.