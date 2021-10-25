 Skip to main content
Feaver will act in Helena's best interest
Feaver will act in Helena's best interest

Election day is approaching. Helena has an opportunity to avail itself of a candidate who has lived, worked and served in this community for many years. I believe he has generously dedicated himself to our city, been exemplary in acting with civic pride and responsibility and that he will exert the leadership that will encourage Helena to move forward thoughtfully as it faces challenges from urban growth, demand for affordable housing and other issues that need clear vision.

For me, Eric Feaver is uniquely suited to serve our fair city. I respectfully urge voters to support him. He is a listener, a thinker and, most importantly, committed to acting in the very best interests of Helena.

Randy Dix

Helena 

