Feaver supported for city commission

We support Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission.

Eric is dedicated to our community where he has lived since 1974.

His life experiences growing up as a minister’s son, serving as a combat medic in Vietnam, raising two daughters in Helena, teaching in our Helena schools, and leading a union through several mergers have allowed him to understand multiple viewpoints and work with many people.

Eric has been walking our city streets daily this summer learning about our diverse neighborhoods and citizens so he can better serve us all. He is a proven leader with experience bringing people together, highlighting common ground to reach pragmatic solutions to problems.

Eric wants to help address Helena’s housing crisis so we have a workforce to allow our businesses to thrive and serve our community. And he will help protect our amazing trail system so we can enjoy our beautiful state such a short distance from our homes and businesses.

Please join us in voting Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission.

TJ and Ashley Coggins

Helena

