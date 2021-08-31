Feaver is the perfect candidate

Picture the perfect person to be a Helena city commissioner. Someone who understands and has worked for workers AND business concerns. Someone who understands and has worked for families, parents and the military. Someone who understands and has worked for public education and with the Legislature. Can such a person actually exist? Yes, and his name is Eric Feaver. In all of his past roles, this man has already done so much good for our state and now he is offering to serve our city as a commissioner. He should get 100% of the vote in my opinion. Vote Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission!