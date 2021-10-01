Feaver has proven himself as a soldier and a leader

The judge of a man or woman’s character is seen in how one serves their country. Drafted in the fall of 1968, Eric Feaver agreed to serve without carrying a weapon. Deployed in March 1969 he served one year as a combat medic in the Central Highlands with the 4th Infantry Division a few kilometers from the Cambodian border, bringing casualties by land ambulance or helicopters to the 71st Evacuation Hospital.

We were there at the same time; our brave medics handed off the wounded to us. We know of their heroism. Within two weeks Eric received the Combat Medical Badge and in 4 months the Bronze Star also receiving the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Eric served his country honorably under the worst of circumstances on the battlefield during the height of the Vietnam War. He came home carrying the memories and the scars of war with a determination to help others.

He has proven himself as a soldier and as a leader in the Helena community for 47 years. We can trust Eric to continue serving with integrity and commitment while moving forward the mission and vision of the city commission for the betterment of everyone in our community.

Diane Carlson Evans

Vietnam Veteran

Helena

