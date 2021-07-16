Feaver deserves your support

Eric Feaver will be a wonderful Helena City Commissioner. As a medic in Vietnam, an English teacher in Helena Public schools and president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Eric has demonstrated a lifetime of passionate dedication to public service.

He and his wife Ellen have supported many causes in Helena, including key contributions to the development and growth of ExplorationWorks and expansion of Mount Helena Park and easements for popular hiking and mountain biking trails. If you're a teacher, or a public worker, no one has labored more effectively for you than Eric.

We are confident that Eric will bring a proven record for getting results, based upon his deep commitment to honesty and to improving the lives of those fortunate enough to live in our community. He has earned our support and he deserves yours. Eric Feaver will not disappoint you!

Ken and Liz Eden

Helena

