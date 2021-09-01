Feaver a great choice for city commission

First, I would like to thank the good folks who have stepped forward to run for public office. It’s hard work, takes great commitment and often puts them in the spotlight, if not the bullseye.

We have great choices for our city commission positions in our next election. I’m looking for strong leadership, a vision for our future, a willingness to listen to diverse ideas and a commitment to our Helena community. I’ll be supporting Eric Feaver. Check out Eric’s long record of leadership and service.

Eric doesn’t shy away from difficult issues. And he’s not afraid to stand up for Helena and the priorities that are important to us. He’s negotiated issues at the highest level of state government, and served our city in volunteer roles. After visiting with Eric, I’m confident that he understands that Helena is on the brink of rapid growth and the need to get in front of that change to assure a bright future. We need a bias for action and ideas, not reaction or complacency. Do your homework, become informed and take this election very seriously. I think you’ll find that Eric Feaver is a great choice for city commission.