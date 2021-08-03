 Skip to main content
Fearmongering is the favorite technique of the right
Fearmongering is the favorite technique of the right

In his own words, Kendall Cotton displays modern conservatism’s cluelessness about the meaning of community and puts anti-social libertarianism on full display.

“Conservatives,” he says, “generally believe that people have an inherent right to own and use their property — to build, sell and do with their property what they like free from the dictates of their neighbors...” In other words, screw you, I’ve got mine.

The reason people come together and form governments is so that they can all live constructively together. Sometimes, that includes creating zoning laws, so that your neighbor does start storing toxic wastes on their property or turning the backyard into a noisy gravel pit.

Government derives its authority from “we the people” and strives to “promote the general welfare.” It is a social compact, not a statement about the individual. Those who screech “freedom” as they protest common interests like vaccines (or zoning) are willfully ignoring the whole point of creating a union.

He attempts to hide the incivility of his individual uber alles message by throwing the specter of Marxism (central panning! bureaucrats!) at his audience. Fearmongering is the favorite technique of the right these days; don’t let them get away with it.

Ross Nelson

Helena

