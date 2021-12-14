 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fearful for my country

  • 7
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I don't get on my high horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. Seventy-two years old, and a Vietnam (in country) War veteran, I've been around a pretty long time. This is the first time I have ever felt that "we" could be losing America!

Not the United States, mind you - but America! You know: Land of the Free; Home of the Brave; where the individual (him, her, et al) is the power of our nation with reverence to our supreme being (whomever he or she is), and a work ethic to allow any one of us to be whatever we strive to become. What the hell happened?

Joe Biden and this administration are the worst in my history. I know I'm not alone! This Build Back Better plan could sink my country! And ironically, there is but one Democratic senator who can save us - Joe Manchin! He's a Democrat! God Bless him!

But what I really want to know is: Why isn't this Democratic senator's name -- Go-Along-To-Get-Along, Jon Tester? Montanans are known for their guts! Where are Jon Tester's?

People are also reading…

Steve Hartman

Lincoln

7 comments
2
1
0
0
5

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News