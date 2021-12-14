I don't get on my high horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. Seventy-two years old, and a Vietnam (in country) War veteran, I've been around a pretty long time. This is the first time I have ever felt that "we" could be losing America!

Not the United States, mind you - but America! You know: Land of the Free; Home of the Brave; where the individual (him, her, et al) is the power of our nation with reverence to our supreme being (whomever he or she is), and a work ethic to allow any one of us to be whatever we strive to become. What the hell happened?

Joe Biden and this administration are the worst in my history. I know I'm not alone! This Build Back Better plan could sink my country! And ironically, there is but one Democratic senator who can save us - Joe Manchin! He's a Democrat! God Bless him!

But what I really want to know is: Why isn't this Democratic senator's name -- Go-Along-To-Get-Along, Jon Tester? Montanans are known for their guts! Where are Jon Tester's?

Steve Hartman

Lincoln

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5