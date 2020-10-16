 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fasbender will work hard for county taxpayers
0 comments

Fasbender will work hard for county taxpayers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Lewis and Clark County needs a County Commissioner that will listen to the voters and taxpayers. I support candidate Mike Fasbender who has long stood firm in his stance and position during the crusade to stop the egregious Helena Valley Zoning proposal. When the other candidates were too afraid to speak up or listen to the overwhelming majority opposed to the zoning, he was not afraid to take a stand. He’ll be the type of Commissioner that will listen to those that elected him and not be controlled by long time bureaucrats. During my 1st session in Legislature, I learned firsthand how great leaders govern and make great things happen. I see that leadership in Mike. Mike Fasbender will work hard for the taxpayers of L&C County. Join me and my family and Vote for MIKE FASBENDER.

Rep. Julie Dooling

House District 70

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks for saving us, Troy
Letters

Thanks for saving us, Troy

Thank God we have Troy Downing, a millionaire from California with a trophy home at the Yellowstone Club who pleaded guilty to obtaining resid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News