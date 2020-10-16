Fasbender will work hard for county taxpayers

Lewis and Clark County needs a County Commissioner that will listen to the voters and taxpayers. I support candidate Mike Fasbender who has long stood firm in his stance and position during the crusade to stop the egregious Helena Valley Zoning proposal. When the other candidates were too afraid to speak up or listen to the overwhelming majority opposed to the zoning, he was not afraid to take a stand. He’ll be the type of Commissioner that will listen to those that elected him and not be controlled by long time bureaucrats. During my 1st session in Legislature, I learned firsthand how great leaders govern and make great things happen. I see that leadership in Mike. Mike Fasbender will work hard for the taxpayers of L&C County. Join me and my family and Vote for MIKE FASBENDER.