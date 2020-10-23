Fasbender will be an independent voice on commission

I read with disgust the IR article regarding a campaign complaint against Commission Candidate Mike Fasbender over a family photo and recycled signs. Kudos to Mike for taking responsibility and immediately amending his reports, but for his opponents to engage in such petty gamesmanship is exactly why people are so sick of politics.

Rolfe admitted in the article that complainant Linda Vaughey helped raise money for his campaign. If anyone doesn’t believe Rolfe was involved in the complaint, well…..

Anyone engaging in this type of behavior as a candidate would assuredly play the same gotcha games with his/her fellow Commissioners if elected. No surprise since Rolfe’s wife is Republican State Committee Woman, and one of his biggest supporters is the L&C County Republican Central Committee Chair. The citizens of L&C County voted to have nonpartisan local offices largely to avoid these types of partisan attacks.

Mike Fasbender has run an exceptionally clean campaign. He is not taking any donations and pledged 10% of his Commission salary will be donated to charity every month. Mike is the independent voice we need on the Commission. I would urge you to join me in voting for Mike Fasbender for L&C County Commission.

Robert Kolar

Helena

