Fasbender is the clear choice for county commission
We’ve been ranching in the Helena Valley for many generations, and good Lord willing will continue that tradition for years to come. Unfortunately our county commission wants to make that more difficult for our family because they refuse to do the work required to plan for and accommodate the population growth that is headed our way. They are taking the easy way out by pushing new zoning regulations that take away the property rights of farmers and ranchers, thereby reducing the property values we use to secure our operating notes. It’s the last thing we need right now.

Thankfully we have a commission candidate who understands farming and ranching and has been a staunch defender of private property rights for decades. Mike Fasbender is the voice we need on the commission, and he has the experience to lead the county through the planning process needed to stop sprawl and guide growth. Mike’s opponent has finally come out against the zoning but it scares me that he refused to speak up during many months of planning meetings and only spoke up after Mike received more votes in the primary election. 

Mike Fasbender is the clear choice for our next county commissioner.

John Novotny

Helena

