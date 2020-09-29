Fasbender is the clear choice for county commission

We’ve been ranching in the Helena Valley for many generations, and good Lord willing will continue that tradition for years to come. Unfortunately our county commission wants to make that more difficult for our family because they refuse to do the work required to plan for and accommodate the population growth that is headed our way. They are taking the easy way out by pushing new zoning regulations that take away the property rights of farmers and ranchers, thereby reducing the property values we use to secure our operating notes. It’s the last thing we need right now.