Fasbender is the candidate you want

Mike Fasbender is the guy you want working for you. He understands what hard work is, solving conflicts, and lives and works among all of us in the County. He knows all his neighbors and he has been a figure in the community known to be reliable and true. Mike has had his eyes on the zoning issues facing property owners and has made very clear observations about how the coming plan will harm families and their investments. Not endorsed by anyone on the commission? For me, this isn’t a problem. I don’t approve of what they are doing, so not endorsing this candidate is actually great news!