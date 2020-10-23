Fasbender is the candidate you want

Mike Fasbender is the guy you want working for you. He understands what hard work is, solving conflicts, and lives and works among all of us in the County. He knows all his neighbors and he has been a figure in the community known to be reliable and true. Mike has had his eyes on the zoning issues facing property owners and has made very clear observations about how the coming plan will harm families and their investments. Not endorsed by anyone on the commission? For me, this isn’t a problem. I don’t approve of what they are doing, so not endorsing this candidate is actually great news!
Mike has brought many questions we all have to the forefront on the Covid closures on schools and school sports, something that is a great big part of family life in Helena. Mike has a vested interest in what happens here, and has a family himself who are being raised to be strong and smart, and that’s because of who their parents are. Mike Fasbender is the only choice if you want to keep what you have, and get a voice in the commission's decisions. I Like Mike. You should too.
Sandra Holland
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!