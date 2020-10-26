 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fasbender gets my vote
1 comment

Fasbender gets my vote

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Mike Fasbender for county commissioner.

I have had two in-depth conversations with Mike, and I found his character to be inviting, and a level headed individual.

He's up to date on county issues and has an ability to understand the county's needs and provide solutions.

His communication skills are inviting, and I found myself listening to the conversation and saying, yes, he would make an excellent county commissioner.

So my vote is with Mike Fasbender, working for us to solve problems and provide solutions.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, SD40

Helena

1 comment
2
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans changed their tune
Letters

Republicans changed their tune

Hey fellow citizens, hark back to the Gubernatorial election of 2000, the Republican Judy Martz was running against Mark O'Keefe, a Democrat. …

Mike Fasbender is a doer
Letters

Mike Fasbender is a doer

I'd like to encourage the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to vote for Mike Fasbender for county commissioner. Mike is the exact person the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News