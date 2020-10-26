Fasbender gets my vote

Mike Fasbender for county commissioner.

I have had two in-depth conversations with Mike, and I found his character to be inviting, and a level headed individual.

He's up to date on county issues and has an ability to understand the county's needs and provide solutions.

His communication skills are inviting, and I found myself listening to the conversation and saying, yes, he would make an excellent county commissioner.

So my vote is with Mike Fasbender, working for us to solve problems and provide solutions.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, SD40

Helena

