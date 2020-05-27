Farris-Olsen works hard for HD 79

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am proud to support incumbent Rob Farris-Olsen for HD 79. I’ve known Rob for more than 20 years, and in that time he has demonstrated his commitment to equality, justice and the well-being of his hometown. Rob has worked hard to serve the Helena community as a city commissioner and state legislator. He brings a unique balance of strong principle and careful attention to the needs of his constituents to his work.

During the legislative session Rob championed consumer protection and environmental stewardship. He built on his relationships with constituents after the session by holding neighborhood listening groups to pinpoint future goals for the district. He also continued to advocate for us. When COVID-19 hit and a medication that I need ran short, he reached out to the state board of pharmacy to advocate for proper prescription guidelines. He demonstrates the responsiveness, compassion, and follow-through that makes for an excellent state legislator.

HD 79 is large and diverse. Rob’s track record prove that he cares as much about rural county constituents like me as his urban and suburban neighbors. I am proud to know him and urge HD 79 voters to support him.

Annie Hanshew

Helena

