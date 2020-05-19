Farris-Olsen stands out as a candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have two good Democratic primary candidates for HD 79. But there are differences that make me cast my vote for Rob Farris-Olsen. Rob stepped up when we needed a strong candidate two years ago, and since then, he has served HD 79 well. We need to support our next generation of leaders. Rob has shown he is one of those leaders. He co-sponsored “Hanna’s Act,” which provided additional resources to search for missing Montanans, especially Native American women.

As a life-long Helena resident and father of young children, Rob is devoted to ensuring all Montana children have opportunities to become healthy, educated, thriving citizens. Rob has demonstrated his commitment to the environment, public lands access, affordable healthcare, women's reproductive choice, and the economy. In his law practice, he works hard for individuals, whether it is fighting wrongful foreclosures, protecting civil liberties, or advocating for people with disabilities. Rob successfully applied his skills as an attorney to the important work of the Law and Justice Interim Committee.

Rob blends valuable legislative experience with youthful energy and creative forward-thinking. I urge the voters of HD 79 to re-elect Rob so he can continue his good work. It will benefit us all.

Andree Larose

Helena

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 11