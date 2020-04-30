Farris-Olsen is the right choice for HD 79
Farris-Olsen is the right choice for HD 79

Rob Farris-Olsen is the right candidate for House District 79. What distinguishes Rob from the other candidates is his background as a Helenan. Rob went through our public education system, graduating from Central, Helena Middle School and Helena High School. He is also planning to send his children to our public schools. I’m confident that these experiences will guide him in making decisions that benefit all of Montana’s children.

The other thing Rob, as a Helenan, understands is that our state employees are one of Helena’s most valuable asset. Rob’s the son of a 35-year, now retired, state employee. So he gets that we must support our workers at work, and in retirement. I believe that Rob will protect our state employees, and by extension, Helena’s economy.

I’m a resident of HD 79, and it’s clear that Rob is the right candidate for HD 79. Please join me in reelecting him in our June primary.

Marco Ferro

Helena

