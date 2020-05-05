Farris-Olsen is the representative we need

Let's reelect Rob Farris-Olsen to HD 79. Rob has dedicated his legal career to helping Montanans with limited incomes. I’ve watched Rob grow as an attorney and public servant. As an attorney, he dedicated his career to representing everyday Montanans.
Presently, he is a consumer attorney who fights against large out-of-state banks trying to wrongfully foreclose on Montanans' homes, and works to protect Montanans' constitutional rights.
If reelected, Rob would be one of only a few lawyers in the Legislature. His voice is necessary to oppose bills that are unconstitutional, or that would negatively impact our most vulnerable community members. Last session Rob showed his commitment by helping kill a variety of bills in Judiciary that would have targeted Montana’s poorest. Rob will continue to use his skills to ensure that marginalized Montanans are not further injured. As a resident of HD 79 Rob is the person I want continuing to represent my family.
Amy Hall
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!