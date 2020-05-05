Farris-Olsen is the representative we need

If reelected, Rob would be one of only a few lawyers in the Legislature. His voice is necessary to oppose bills that are unconstitutional, or that would negatively impact our most vulnerable community members. Last session Rob showed his commitment by helping kill a variety of bills in Judiciary that would have targeted Montana’s poorest. Rob will continue to use his skills to ensure that marginalized Montanans are not further injured. As a resident of HD 79 Rob is the person I want continuing to represent my family.