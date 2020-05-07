Farris-Olsen is committed to HD 79
Farris-Olsen is committed to HD 79

My family and I are proud to call Rob Farris-Olsen our representative, and encourage you to vote Rob to another term serving HD 79. During the 2019 session, Rob fought for our access to public lands and to protect Montana consumers.

Rob is a high character person who I’ve also had the privilege of calling a friend for several years. He cares about Helena and is committed to serving the residents of HD 79.

Kevin Maki

Helena

